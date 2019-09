Arjun Kapoor's word play with Katrina Kaif on social media over a coffee mug is hilarious

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif resorted to a little leg-pulling on social media. It began with Katrina sharing a soulful picture of herself on Instagram and captioning it with a coffee mug. Arjun, known for his sense of humour commented on her post referencing the cup with Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' show. "The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for Koffee on Takht ???" he wrote.

Katrina responded with a description of her picture and the significance of the emoji. "Arjun Kapoor this is the body language when one drinks coffee," she wrote.

Amid the gags, Arjun concluded the conversation by praising the beauty of the actor and wrote, "Btw just joking Katrina Kaif don't be firing me later ... loving the vibe though...," he Instagrammed.

Check out the picture that Katrina Kaif shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram ☕️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 12, 2019 at 11:40pm PDT

This banter between the two stars isn't new. Recently, Arjun shared a video when his film 'Finding Fanny' completed five years on Thursday. Katrina took to the comment section to write, "Look at u."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has lined up movies such as 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Panipat' while Katrina will next be seen in 'Sooryavanshi', co-starring Akshay Kumar.

