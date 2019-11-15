Arjun Kothari pre-wedding bash: Nita Ambani is elegance personified in an off-white Anarkali suit

On November 10, Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari, who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. The grand pre-wedding bash was attended by a host of prominent personalities and Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor among others.



Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant twin in Anamika Khanna creation for the pre-wedding bash

While the Ambani bash was a grand success, it was the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta who stole the show as the duo opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Even Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant stole the show by opting for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna.

But there was something amiss. While Isha, Shloka, and Radhika impressed all with their bespoke ensemble, it was Nita Ambani's dearth of photos from the grand bash that left many dejected. But in a few days, we got a glimpse of Nita Ambani in an Anamika Khanna creation.

View this post on Instagram Nita Mukesh Ambani in Anamika Khanna. #NitaAmbani #AnamikaKhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 13, 2019 at 12:14am PST

Nita, who is regarded as one of the most inspirational and influential women, opted for an Anamika Khanna creation for Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash. On Thursday, designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram to reveal Nita Ambani's look and outfit.

For the bash, Nita Ambani opted for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Nita donned a stunning floor-sweeping, heavily-embroidered off-white Anarkali which she paired with the green emerald neckpiece, emerald green drop earrings, and rings. Nita complemented her off-white Anarkali suit by draping an off-white dupatta with handiwork details in similar hues.

Nita completed her look by leaving her long curled tresses in a side-swept style and opted for a dewy make-up with a smokey look. She looked radiant in the stunning bespoke ensemble, as she left opted for a berry-toned lipstick.

View this post on Instagram Isha Ambani Piramal in Anamika Khanna. #ishaambani #anamikakhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 10, 2019 at 9:43am PST

Earlier, fashion designer Anamika Khanna had taken to Instagram to share photos of Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant donning her creations. Taking to the social media, Anamika Khanna shared photos of the trio posing in the stunning bespoke ensemble by the ace designer.

Besides the Ambanis, the star-studded bash was also graced by industrialist Anand Mahindra, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla, and other close friends of the Ambanis.

Recently, Nita Ambani was elected to the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She became the first Indian to be honoured with the role of a trustee in the Museum's 150 years history. Nita Ambani's election to the 'Board of Trustees' took place on November 12.

