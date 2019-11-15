Arjun Kothari pre-wedding bash: Nita Ambani is elegance personified in an off-white Anarkali suit
For her sister-in-law Nina Kothari 's son's pre-wedding bash, Nita Ambani donned an off-white Anarkali and just like the new generation of Ambani women, Nita opted for an Anamika Khanna creation.
On November 10, Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari, who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. The grand pre-wedding bash was attended by a host of prominent personalities and Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor among others.
Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant twin in Anamika Khanna creation for the pre-wedding bash
While the Ambani bash was a grand success, it was the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta who stole the show as the duo opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Even Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant stole the show by opting for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna.
But there was something amiss. While Isha, Shloka, and Radhika impressed all with their bespoke ensemble, it was Nita Ambani's dearth of photos from the grand bash that left many dejected. But in a few days, we got a glimpse of Nita Ambani in an Anamika Khanna creation.
Nita, who is regarded as one of the most inspirational and influential women, opted for an Anamika Khanna creation for Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash. On Thursday, designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram to reveal Nita Ambani's look and outfit.
For the bash, Nita Ambani opted for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Nita donned a stunning floor-sweeping, heavily-embroidered off-white Anarkali which she paired with the green emerald neckpiece, emerald green drop earrings, and rings. Nita complemented her off-white Anarkali suit by draping an off-white dupatta with handiwork details in similar hues.
Nita completed her look by leaving her long curled tresses in a side-swept style and opted for a dewy make-up with a smokey look. She looked radiant in the stunning bespoke ensemble, as she left opted for a berry-toned lipstick.
Earlier, fashion designer Anamika Khanna had taken to Instagram to share photos of Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant donning her creations. Taking to the social media, Anamika Khanna shared photos of the trio posing in the stunning bespoke ensemble by the ace designer.
Besides the Ambanis, the star-studded bash was also graced by industrialist Anand Mahindra, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla, and other close friends of the Ambanis.
Recently, Nita Ambani was elected to the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She became the first Indian to be honoured with the role of a trustee in the Museum's 150 years history. Nita Ambani's election to the 'Board of Trustees' took place on November 12.
On Sunday, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Prominent people from the business industry and the film fraternity turned up to celebrate the pre-wedding bash at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in South Mumbai.
In picture: Isha Ambani, photo/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani donned an Anamika Khanna creation for the special occasion. Isha, who is married to industrialist Anand Pirmal opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and dazzling green jewellery. She complemented her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open in curls. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
In picture: Isha Ambani and her cousin sister Isheta Salgaocar arrive at Antilia in South Mumbai for the pre-wedding bash of their cousin
For the pre-wedding bash, the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta donned a pastel purple outfit for the occasion. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Shloka Mehta looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna bespoke creation. Shloka, who is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law paired her outfit with a diamond and emerald choker neckpiece and left her beautiful long tresses open. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal looked suave in a blush pink kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal played the perfect host by welcoming the guests for the pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment as he interacts with guests at Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant added a splash of colour to the grand pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari. While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of pastel colours, Radhika looked gorgeous in an all-red ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Radhika Merchant paired her stunning outfit with accents of gold on the border. She completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and sported lipstick in shades of red. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani opted for a printed kurta in hues of grey which he paired with a Nehru jacket in hues of blue for the pre-wedding bash of his cousin Arjun Kothari. Anant Ambani complemented his traditional outfit with a pair of white pants
The 24-year-old who is yet to make his official entry into the family business sported a rough look as he was seen welcoming guests for the grand event
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani also arrived for the pre-wedding bash of her grandson Arjun Kothari. For the occasion, Kokilaben Ambani chose a blush pink floral saree which she paired with emerald green neckpiece
Mukesh Ambani's brother and Industrialist Anil Ambani turned up with his wife Tina Ambani for his nephew Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Anitilia in South Mumbai. Anil Ambani looked dapper in a white shirt which he paired with a blue velvet jacket as he was all smiles for the paparazzi
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani opted for a blush pink embellished saree which she paired with a laced blouse in hues of pink. Tina Ambani accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bangles and left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look
In picture: Isha Ambani's father-in-law Ajay Piramal arrives for Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
Shloka Mehta's mother Mona Mehta also graced the event. Mona Mehta looked elegant in a yellow embroidered kurta which she teamed up with silver embellished pants. She complimented her outfit with minimal accessories and glitter pointed sandals for the occasion
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. The entire Ambani family were seen in various shades of pastel colours. Here's a look (All Pictures Courtesy/Yogen Shah and Anamika Khanna Instagram)
