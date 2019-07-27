Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Made on a generous dose of alcohol

bollywood

The trailer of Arjun Patiala (with the tag-line: Indian cinema ki 245th policewali picture) instantly captured one's attention. But it's not even worth a watch on a lazy Sunday.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala

Arjun Patiala

U/A: Action, comedy

Director: Rohit Jugal

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon

Rating:

Bollywood makes few spoofs, and even fewer can actually qualify as one. Writers Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell hence had a chance to set a trend of sorts with Arjun Patiala. But, sadly, this farce doesn't have the wits to pull it off. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film hinges on every cliché from 90s cinema and emerges as a fest of caricatures. Director Rohit Jugraj plays with the conventional gabru hero, hot heroine, and villains.

On the face of it, Arjun Patiala is a perfect comedy cop drama. But the plot unravels in a convoluted fashion. The sheer stupidity that unfolds on screen makes this a tedious affair. Dosanjh (playing the titular character) is a judo champion, who bags a job as a sub-inspector in the Punjab Police via sports quota. His idol is DSP Gill (played by Ronit Roy). Gill demands that Patiala make a rather sleepy village, crime free. With the help of constable Onidda Singh (Varun Sharma), he gets to the task, and also finds time to romance TV reporter Ritu (Sanon).

The film begins on a promising note, with a few punches surely cracking you up. Coupling crisp dialogues with good writing, the film makes it a treat to watch Sharma and Sanon in certain situations. The graphics and video-game treatment are innovative, and add colour to the plot. But the film feels way too long.

The actors cannot be faulted; they hardly had material to play with. Dosanjh, who has been consistently good with his performances, sleep-walks through the titular character and still manages to be the best thing in the movie. Varun Sharma, as the hero ka dost, does a decent job. But Kriti Sanon seems like a misfit.

Watch the trailer of Arjun Patiala:

The trailer of Arjun Patiala (with the tag-line: Indian cinema ki 245th policewali picture) instantly captured one's attention. But it's not even worth a watch on a lazy Sunday. You'd rather enjoy a patiala peg of rum and coke, and wait for the 246th policewali picture.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Totally bonkers!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates