Arjun Rampal: Acting with Manav Kaul gave me goosebumps

Arjun Rampal says performing with his Nail Polish co-actor Manav Kaul, gave him goosebumps. "Manav is easy, effortless, and believable. He plays a difficult and rarely explored character and when he was on the set, acting with him sometimes gave me goosebumps. This is his best performance or worst, I only say worst not to jinx it. He is dynamite," said Rampal.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the film revolves around the killing of migrant children and the mystery behind it. "Bugs has the best energy, he is self-assured and his instincts are brilliant. He gives you freedom to find the character and bring it to life. It was like dancing with him," said the actor of the courtroom drama that also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.



A still from Nail Polish

"Anand plays the prosecutor in this film and my rival as I am the defence lawyer. He is brilliant, and I think the chemistry we get to create the little things we have done, hopefully, are captured and retained in the film, as they are so refreshing," added the Daddy actor of the ZEE5 series.

