Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai for second time

Actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Monday. He was summoned for the second time over the ongoing investigation into the banned tablets recovered from his house last month.

He had been asked to appear before the anti-drug agency on December 16. However, the actor sought time till December 21.

Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

On November 9, NCB officials had conducted a raid at the actor’s residence and found a banned drug. The Ministry of Finance had banned the drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted.

The agency had also seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the agency for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case.

