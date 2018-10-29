Arjun Rampal bereaved, grateful for love, support

bollywood

Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal, who has lost his mother to cancer, on Monday thanked his family members and close friends for being a pillar of love and support throughout.

His mother Gwen died on October 27 after battling cancer. Arjun performed the last rites on Sunday with his close ones by his side.

Thanking people for giving his mother "extra years" with their love and prayers, Arjun wrote on Instagram: "After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breathed her last on October 27. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to.

"Thank you all the faculty and doctors. My dearest family, friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at peace. RIP Ma. Love you all. Thank you."

Arjun's daughters, and rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, as well as his filmmaker friend Abhishek Kapoor paid their last respects at the funeral.

