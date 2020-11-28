Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday with Gabriella, kids: 'Luckily don't feel 48 but age is just a number'

Arjun Rampal turned 48 recently. The actor celebrated his special day with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, daughters Mahikaa and Myra. The actor had a cake-cutting ceremony at his home. He gave a glimpse of his birthday festivities on his Instagram handle.

In the picture, the Rock On actor is seen posing with his daughters and two more kids with several birthday cakes laid on the table. The next one has him and Gabriella in the frame. "Had a lovely day with my favourite people. Luckily don't feel 48, but then age is just a number (sic)", he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun Rampal also shared a separate picture with son Arik. He captioned it, "And him (sic)". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun regularly shares pictures and videos of his family members, never shying away from expressing his affection towards them. On November 2, the Om Shanti Om actor remembered his late mother on her birth anniversary. He shared a throwback picture with his mother on his Instagram handle. "Happy 70th Ma. We all miss you with all our hearts. I am sure there will be big celebrations in heaven today. Love you (sic)", he captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Before this, the 47-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram in which the actor is seen twinning with his little kid in which they both are seen shirtless and sporting black trousers. The frame captures a broad balcony and a tattoo on Arjun's right shoulder, while Arik seems to clench his tiny wrists. While the adorable toddler is trying to replicate the walk of his dad, his diaper peeps through the waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Nail Polish termed as an intense, hypnotic mystery storyline in a courtroom that hinges on the uncertainty of the human mind. Arjun Rampal essays the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer. Talking about his character in an interview, he said, "The hand with Nailpolish is the most chilling part of the teaser. The film is very intense, great talent and its characters are so delicately layered that the narrative will definitely challenge the viewers. The screenplay will keep the viewers engaged."

The film stars Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions & Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor. Nail Polish will premiere on Zee 5 on January 1, 2021.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal Unleashes His Inner 'Joker' In These Throwback Portfolio Photos

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news