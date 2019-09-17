Arjun Rampal comes to haunt you with his next supernatural thriller

Arjun Rampal may have his hands full with daddy duties, but he is squeezing in time to sit for script narrations. The actor has greenlit his next, a supernatural thriller titled Anjaan — The Unknown. The movie, co-produced by Rahul Mittra and Raju Chadha, will see Rampal play a cop in hot pursuit of a serial killer.

Mittra, who previously collaborated with Rampal on Daddy (2017), says that the script is a mix of a whodunit and horror. "Set in a hill station, the film revolves around three girls who are found murdered under mysterious circumstances. Arjun essays the role of a cop who investigates these killings and finds a common thread linking them all," he narrates.

The Amitendra Vats-directed venture will go on floors in January. "We will be doing recces in Scotland and Uttarakhand, before deciding on the final location. Simultaneously, we are finalising rest of the cast," says Mittra, adding that Rampal was their first choice for the lead. "As soon as he heard the script, he said yes."

