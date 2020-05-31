Arjun Rampal finally spends some time with her two beauties, her daughters Mahikaa and Myra

As soon as Arjun Rampal returned to Mumbai, he caught up with daughters. The actor was in Karjat with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik when the lockdown was announced. The doting dad refers to the teenagers as his 'beauties'. Looks like the Rampal girls love to read. Check out the floor-to-ceiling bookshelf with another pile of books on the table.

Have a look at the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram Finally time with my beauties. #daughters A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onMay 28, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

Demetriades commented with a heart on the picture. Rampal and Demetriades have been sharing some of their videos and pictures together on Instagram over the past few weeks where they can be seen working out and having fun. Rampal's fitness videos can surely inspire people to stay fit and healthy amid this lockdown. Have a look at one of them right here:

Rampal made his debut in 2001 and was a part of many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Aankhen, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Raajneeti, and D-Day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news