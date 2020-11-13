Arjun Rampal at NCB office for questioning in drugs case

Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Friday for questioning in drugs case.

The anti-drug agency has made a list of questions it wants to ask the actor about the banned painkiller the officers had seized from his house earlier this week.

The NCB, for the second consecutive day on Thursday, interrogated his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood.

The NCB had conducted raids at his house on November 9 and found the banned drug. The Ministry of Finance had banned the drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted.

"At the time of the search, we didn't find any valid prescription and nothing was shown to us [by Rampal] either. If he brings a prescription on Friday, the same will be thoroughly examined to ascertain if it's genuine and who prescribed it to him and why," said an NCB officer.

The NCB, however, refused to reveal the name of the drug, fearing it would hamper the investigation.

Rampal was supposed to appear before the NCB on Wednesday, but the agency unearthed international links in the case possibly related to an international drug cartel, and arrested Australian architect Paul Bartel on Friday after questioning him. Bartel's name surfaced during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, Gabriella's brother.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

