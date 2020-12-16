Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21 to appear before NCB in drug case

Actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21 to appear before Narcotics Control

Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case, an official from the agency said on Wednesday.

"Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before NCB," an official told ANI.

The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the actor to appear before it today in a drug-related case probe.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case.

Further investigation in the drug-related cases is underway.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever