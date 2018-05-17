Arjun Rampal talks about 'Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep'

Arjun Rampal who watched 'Blue Planet 2' yesterday with the kids is all praises for the film



Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal says he was amazed to get to understand the world of oceans with the film 'Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep'. Narrated by ace British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, "Blue Planet II" will release in 48 PVR screens in 22 cities on May 18.

"Watched 'Blue Planet 2' yesterday with the kids. Guys just make sure this is your weekend plan. The photography and insight one gets about The Ocean and it' inhabitants, is priceless. Must must must watch," Arjun tweeted.

Sony BBC Earth hosted the Blue Carpet event in India for the film. "Blue Planet II" is shot over 1406 days with 125 expeditions across 39 countries, and tells unique, untold stories of the ocean's most astonishing creatures that will take your breath away.

On the work front, Arjun's last release was his ambitious biopic on Arun Gawli. "'Daddy' got me what I wanted. It was meant to be a reasonably-budgeted film showing us a side to Gawli not seen before. My performance was appreciated. Everybody went home happy." Arjun's next release is J.P. Dutta's "Paltan", a war movie which the actor has thoroughly enjoyed shooting. "It's my first time with J.P. Dutta and also my first war movie. I've always enjoyed films of that genre, especially J.P. saab's 'Refugee' and 'Border'. I am glad to be in one," he added.

After that, Arjun goes into a film called "Nastik", which as the name tells, is about an atheist. "In real life too I don't believe in God. I believe in worshipping the Universe. The film has an interesting script and the director Shailesh Varma is very talented. It is important to work with the new enthusiastic talent. That's the only way to take the industry forward."

with inputs from IANS

