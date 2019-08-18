See photos: Arjun Rampal visits South Africa, the hometown of Gabriella Demetraides

bollywood

Arjun Rampal and filmmakers Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra winged their way to Nairobi to attend the Indian Film Festival in Kenya. It was the first time the African nation was hosting a film festival with celebrities in attendance.

This picture was shared by Arjun Rampal on his Instagram account.

Arjun Rampal and filmmakers Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra winged their way to Nairobi to attend the Indian Film Festival in Kenya. It was the first time the African nation was hosting a film festival with celebrities in attendance.

The B-Town folk also visited the tourist hotspots, Masai Mara and Mombasa, apart from hosting a round-table conference with Kenyan filmmakers and government functionaries. Rampal's partner Gabrielle Demetriades is from Cape Town, South Africa. Guess Rampal took a detour to the picturesque city of his girlfriend too.

Arjun Rampal has also shared few photos of himself with the localites of Masai and shared it on his Instagram account too. This first picture of Arjun was with a group of people from the tribe and wrote that there was something special, he was prepping for and asked his followers to stay tuned to his Instagram account.

In another post, Arjun Rampal shared a video of the jungle's king, lion. The Paltan actor shared the video on Instagram and captioned, "The King, #masaimara #kenya (sic)".

The 46-year-old also shared a beautiful photograph of a giraffe from Kenya. Rampal's last post from the trip was with directors Raju Chaddha, Umesh Shukla and Rahul Mitra. Fashion designer Rohit Bal was too curious to know if Arjun Rampal was shooting in Africa for any of his films. Bal had written, "Are you shooting there ?" on Arjun's post.

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal embraced fatherhood with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. They were blessed with a baby boy on July 18, 2019, in Khar's Hinduja hospital and named him Arik. Today, August 18, the baby turns one month old. Arjun was earlier married to former Miss India Mehr Jessia. They parted ways after 20 years of their marriage and have two daughters, Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13 together.

For now, Gabriella and Arjun keep sharing photos of their baby boy on their respective social media accounts.

