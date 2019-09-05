Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda thinks Karan Johar is the 'chillest dude'

Vijay Deverakonda came into the spotlight after his Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, was remade into a Hindi film, Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the titular role. Vijay's performance was appreciated across all quarters. The actor was recently in Mumbai where he screened his new film, Dear Comrade, for the first time exclusively for Karan Johar.

Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Vijay Deverakonda has spoken about who his favourite actors are and why he thinks Karan Johar is a warm host and chill dude. He told the publication, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently my favourite actors. Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington have been all-time favourites."

Considering he's been visiting Mumbai on and off these days, Vijay was also asked about whether he'll be making his Bollywood debut soon, to which he replied, "It's time a Hindi film happened. I am as curious as you are to see where this goes." Furthermore, the actor also spoke about Mumbai and working here. Vijay said that he hasn't spent much time in the city and whenever he's been here, it's been for work. "Every time I am here, the constant thing I do is see Karan Johar. He is my only connect to this part of the world and has been the warmest host and chillest dude," said Vijay.

In related news, Karan Johar has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade. Apparently, Karan loved the movie and shared a few photos on social media announcing the remake.

Karan Johar had earlier collaborated on a south film with SS Rajamouli. The film was Bahubali and it changed the landscape of south films in the mainstream Hindi film industry. Karan had come on board as a distributor for the film.

