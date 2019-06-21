Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: Here's what the makers have tweaked in the Shahid and Kiara starrer

bollywood

Unlike Arjun Reddy that had lovers being separated due to caste divide, makers drop angle from Kabir Singh

A still from Kabir Singh

As Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh hits screens today, comparisons with its original material — Arjun Reddy (2017) — are inevitable. However, unlike the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer that saw the leads being separated on grounds of caste difference, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has apparently done away with the angle while adapting the love story for the Hindi audience.

A trade source reveals, "In Arjun Reddy, the girl's father opposed the match on the basis of caste with the leading lady hailing from a Tulu family and the protagonist shown as Telugu. This time around, when Sandeep adapted the script, he decided to drop the angle of caste divide altogether. The makers felt that it could not be an issue as the movie is about an educated, liberal family living in Mumbai."

Also Read: Kabir Singh Movie Review: Not your typical, conventional love story

Vanga has also tweaked a scene depicting substance abuse. The source adds, "In the original, the actor was seen snorting a line. Here, the scene has been reimagined — while you can see Kabir's friend laying out the cocaine on the table, the makers have chosen a side-angle to depict the snorting, thereby not making it explicit."

While the Telugu hit had got 19 cuts from the CBFC, the Kiara Advani-starrer has walked away with only three cuts. When mid-day reached out to producer Murad Khetani, he said, "A few scenes that were in Arjun Reddy are not there in Kabir Singh, and vice versa." Producer Ashwin Varde added, "The film's tone and emotion remain the same, but certain changes have been made in the new script."

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor: Will take being called Modern Devdas as compliment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates