Arjuna Ranatunga: Corruption in Sri Lanka is at the top

Ranatunga, now a government minister, said cricket corruption in Sri Lanka went far beyond the claims made in an Al Jazeera documentary which aired on Sunday



Arjuna Ranatunga

World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga yesterday said corruption "goes right to the top" in Sri Lanka and accused the ICC of undermining the game by failing to tackle match-fixing. Ranatunga, now a government minister, said cricket corruption in Sri Lanka went far beyond the claims made in an Al Jazeera documentary which aired on Sunday.

"This is something that goes right to the top [in Sri Lanka]. What they will catch is the small fish. As usual, the bigger fish will get away," he said. The documentary alleged that a Sri Lankan player and groundsman were involved a pitch-tampering plot and that there was spot-fixing during Tests between India and England, and India against Australia.

"I am disappointed with the ICC anti-corruption unit. If they can't see what is happening in Sri Lanka, then they should not sit on this anti-corruption unit," Ranatunga said, referring to prior complaints against Sri Lanka Cricket.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever