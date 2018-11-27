Armaan Jaffer included in Mumbai Ranji squad

cricket

The Mumbai selectors recalled middle-order batsman Armaan Jaffer for the Ranji Trophy encounter against Gujarat to be played at Wankhede Stadium from tomorrow. Armaan scored an unbeaten 300 against Saurashtra in the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy at the same venue a couple of weeks ago after missing a year due to a knee injury. Armaan replaces Ashay Sardesai, who failed to retain his place after two Ranji Trophy games.

Armaan, 20, is the nephew of ex-Mumbai skipper and Test opener Wasim, who last week became first batsman to score 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy while playing for Vidarbha against Baroda in Nagpur. Armaan made his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu at Rohtak in 2016, scoring zero and three. He has figured in three games.

Mumbai's U-23 left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar, who picked up 14 wickets in his last three games, also got rewarded for his recent performances. Matkar, who claimed 10 wickets in seven List 'A' games, replaced fellow left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who is set to play in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Sri Lanka from December 2 to 17.

