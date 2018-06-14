Armaan Kohli sent to judicial custody

The actor was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday. Armaan and his girlfriend were in a live-in relationship since 2015

Armaan Kohli. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Armaan Kohli, who is accused of assaulting girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa, was sent to judicial custody till June 26. Yesterday, the Bandra court rejected the former Bigg Boss contestant's bail application. The actor was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday. Armaan and his girlfriend were in a live-in relationship since 2015.

In her complaint Randhawa alleged that on Sunday evening around 4.30pm an argument ensued between the couple over some financial matter. The argument soon turned ugly and Kohli started beating her. At one point he pushed her hard, which caused her falling on the stairs causing injuries on her head. He then beat her up even more mercilessly, causing several injuries on her head and knees. She has been taking treatment from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Based on her complaint, police booked Kohli under section 504, 506, 323 and 324 of Indian Penal Code.

A source told that Randhawa and Armaan Kohli have been together since more than three years and lived together under the jurisdiction of Santacruz Police Station. Source added that Randhawa has alleged of Kohl's continous abusive behaviour too. Kohli who was recently acted in Salman Khar starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was earlier arrested by Lonavala police for abusing co-contestant Sofia Hayat in TV reality show. He also had an allegedly abusive behaviour in her previous relationships.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Actor Armaan Kohli's Live-In Partner Accuses Him Of Brutally Beating Her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates