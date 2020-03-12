Armaan Malik after deleting all his Instagram posts: You'll know everything soon

Yesterday, Armaan Malik made headlines after he deleted all his Instagram posts except one, which read, "I can't take it anymore." This move came without any prior intimation of the singer quitting social media, and fans couldn't fathom why their favourite singer had left the photo-sharing platform so suddenly.

Now, in a tweet, Armaan Malik has reached out to his fans and Twitter followers and asked them not to assume anything. He wrote, "There's more harm in assuming and letting your mind jump to conclusions, than knowing the actual truth. Hang in there and you will know everything sooner than later."

There’s more harm in assuming and letting your mind jump to conclusions, than knowing the actual truth. Hang in there and you will know everything sooner than later. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 12, 2020

The Wajah Tum Ho singer had also tweeted this a couple of days ago:

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

What exactly must be going on? We're as curious to know as you! Could it be the result of incessant negativity on social media, a reason why even Shah Rukh Khan had taken a break from social media twice before? Or has someone hacked Armaan's Instagram account? It could also be a PR stunt if previous cases are taken into account when celebrities deleted all their posts from social media to introduce a new character.

Well, only time will tell what Armaan Malik has in mind. Like he said, we will 'know everything sooner than later'.

