Armaan Malik feels touched to perform for blind kids

The concert witnessed 200 visually impaired children grooving to Armaan Malik's tunes, followed by a performance by the children at school.

Armaan Malik

Bollywood singer-composer Armaan Malik, who performed live for visually challenged students at an event here, says music is meant to be felt by all senses. The concert at the Happy Home and School For the Blind on Tuesday, was based on the theme Kaano Se Dekho Aur Dilo Se Suno, and marked the celebration of Radio City's 17th anniversary.

The concert witnessed 200 visually impaired children grooving to Armaan's tunes, followed by a performance by the children at school. Armaan said in a statement: "Music is meant to be felt through all senses and it touches the soul of the listeners.

"The whole concept of GIGCity and 'Kaano se Dekho, Dil se Suno concert' is for the audience to hear and feel the beauty of music. It's a great initiative. I'm glad that I have performed for these amazing kids and blessed to get to the opportunity touch their littler hearts through my songs," he added.

The event was hosted by RJ Salil and RJ Archana.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever