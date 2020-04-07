Armaan Malik on Bollywood remixes: Was a part of this trend early in my career

When was the last time a Hindi film featured an entirely original soundtrack? We would have to jog our memories a bit. The trend of remixing Bollywood songs has been going on for a while and has caught speed over the last few years. And if not used in films, they are made into separate music videos. Some have worked, some have drastically failed.

Armaan Malik, one of the most dependable music composers and singers in the industry currently, has spoken to Times of India about this rage and how he was a part of this trend as well early in his career. He said, "I was a part of this trend in the early phase of it and no denying that I have definitely have gotten some big hits out of it like 'Tumhe Apna', 'Pyaar Manga Hai', and 'Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho', but now it's just getting too much. I believe too much of anything is bad."

He added, "I am glad the last hit Bollywood music album I was a part of was, was a fully original album – Kabir Singh. We need to collectively start doing more originals and bring back that freshness." He also spoke about how his life has been during this Coronavirus outbreak. "Well, I am trying to regularise my daily routine. It's been a crazy few years for me and I could really use this time to relax and spend more time with family. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, so yeah I am trying to form good habits by trying to sleep and wake up early, and also trying to make fitness and meditation a priority."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates