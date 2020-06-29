Armaan Malik on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I can't believe he just went away and no one could do anything

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise has left a void in the country. Almost every artist in the industry condoled his untimely demise. He passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Armaan Malik, the music composer and singer who worked with him in 2016's M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story, 14 days after his demise, has penned his thoughts on Twitter. Taking to his Twitter, this is what he wrote as his first tweet:

i really can’t believe he just went away and no one could do anything to help him ... — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 27, 2020

And in the second tweet, he stated- "all we need is someone to hug us and tell us it'll be ok. please be that someone for someone. sometimes your problems can become lighter by helping someone solve theirs." (sic)

Malik had also shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and written a long note for him. He wrote how he had sung some of his biggest songs for him. Have a look at this post in case you missed it:

Rajput made an appearance in the immensely successful television show, Pavitra Rishta, and engaged the viewers with an understated performance. Bollywood came calling in 2012. In the last seven years, the actor delivered some memorable films and performances that were both promising and piercing. Rajput's debut in the form of Kai Po Che was a breakout one, brimming with confidence and oozing with charm. A fleshed-out character named Ishaan, he delivered a brave yet vulnerable performance. A star was born!

He then went on to deliver films and performances like M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and Chhichhore.

