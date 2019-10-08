Armaan Malik pours his heart out on suffering from depression and the confession will move you

For all those who assumed the Bollywood industry is all about glitz and glamour have been getting one too many reality checks over the last few years. A lot of actors from the fraternity, right from Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar to Tiger Shroff to Kapil Sharma, have spoken about suffering from depression and how they overpowered the same. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, singer and music composer Armaan Malik also stated how he was depressed, what made him feel lonely, and how he feels today.

The singer said, "Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise. I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling., just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I am working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven't enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting."

He added, "After I got out of the low phase, I unfollowed people I did not want to see on a daily basis. Somewhere I feel that we feel so alone sometimes despite having loved ones around. The only place I feel I will get love is my fans. The first time I shared with my fans that I am not feeling okay, they immediately started sending me quotes and tweets to cheer me up."

He's all set to launch his new single, Tootey Khwab, and we can't wait to hear another haunting melody from the singer.

