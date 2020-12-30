Armaity Tirandaz is new Bombay Parsi Punchayet chairperson

After ex-BPP president Yazdi Desai handed in his resignation last week, the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) unanimously elected its seniormost board member Mrs Armaity Tirandaz as the new chairperson of the BPP.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 5.30 pm, for which trustees Kersi Randeria and Noshir Dadarawala tuned in from the BPP board room. After Desai's resignation was unanimously accepted and his services to the trust and community appreciated and taken on record, seniormost trustee Armaity Tirandaz was appointed chairperson.

Furthermore, it was unanimously agreed that the date of elections for the two seats of the BPP shall be March 14, 2021. The schedule of the edition is likely to be published over the weekend, said Randeria and Dadrawala.

