Armed man arrested near Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's residence

An armed man was arrested last week near Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence for threatening to harm him, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The man, identified as Corey Hurren, was accused of threatening to "cause death or bodily harm" to Trudeau, in addition to 21 charges related to weapons, Xinhua news agency quoted the RCMP as saying on Monday.

The 21 charges include careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.

Armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, Hurren allegedly rammed his truck through a gate at Governor General Julie Payette's residence, where Trudeau and his family have also been living while the Prime Minister's official residence in Ottawa awaits renovations.

Neither Trudeau nor Payette were present on the grounds at the time of the incident.

The RCMP said Hurren, a Canadian Armed Forces reservist from rural Manitoba, had with him a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver.

The truck Hurren was driving broke down not far into the Governor General's official estate. He allegedly got out and headed in the direction of Trudeau's residence.

Police arrested him without anybody being hurt. The RCMP said it has bolstered security on the grounds at Rideau Hall since the incident and will conduct a review of security arrangements, CBC News said in a report on Monday.

