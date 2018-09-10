Armed Maoist held in Jharkhand's Palamau district
The police recovered a loaded pistol and naxal posters from him, the SP said, adding he was an active member of his banned organization. He is being interrogated, the police officer said
An armed Maoist was Sunday arrested in Palamau district, police said. Palamau district Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahata said that the man, identified as Sumant Kumar Yadav, was arrested near Chhariaghat Setu under Pandu police station.
The police recovered a loaded pistol and naxal posters from him, the SP said, adding he was an active member of his banned organization. He is being interrogated, the police officer said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Mumbai Heroes: How Bollywood stuntmen risk their own lives for films