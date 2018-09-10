Armed Maoist held in Jharkhand's Palamau district

crime

The police recovered a loaded pistol and naxal posters from him, the SP said, adding he was an active member of his banned organization. He is being interrogated, the police officer said

Representational picture

An armed Maoist was Sunday arrested in Palamau district, police said. Palamau district Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahata said that the man, identified as Sumant Kumar Yadav, was arrested near Chhariaghat Setu under Pandu police station.

The police recovered a loaded pistol and naxal posters from him, the SP said, adding he was an active member of his banned organization. He is being interrogated, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever