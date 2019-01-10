Armed robbers attack Delhi-Bhagalpur Express

crime

Representative picture

Armed robbers attacked the Delhi-Bhagalpur Express in a Naxal-affected area in West Bengal's Malda division and looted valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh, the railways said Thursday.

The robbers used an alarm chain to stop the train near Dhanauri station in between Kiul and Jamalpur section and looted the passengers late Wednesday night, it said. A case was registered in this connection after 10 passengers lodged their complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jamalpur, the railways said.

"The value of stolen valuables is approximate Rs 2.75 lakhs. The criminals had country-made pistols, however, no firing incident was reported," it said. The railways said that no passenger reported any major injury or stabbing.

The incident occurred in a Naxal-affected area and the RPF is coordinating with local police and the GRP in this regard, it said. "RPF is increasing vigil in inter-zonal areas where these incidents have happened. Special squad formed to catch the gang may include plain cover policemen," the railways said.

