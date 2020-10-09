Armed with weapons and wireless sets, this gang posed as CBI to dupe

A criminal wanted in eight cases of robbery, kidnapping and cheating has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The accused and his gang members used to pose as CBI and Crime Branch officers to dupe their targets on Delhi roads. The accused Mukesh and his accomplices used to pick up target passengers at bus stands and ask them about their destination and pretend as if they were also going to the same place.



In the meantime, some other gang member would come in a car and offer lift to the target passenger. "After covering some distance, the accused used to claim that they were CBI or police officers and flash messages on wireless sets to gain confidence of the target. They would then rob the target of all his belongings," said Bhisham Singh, DCP, Crime Branch.



The gang also took ATM cards and pin numbers from the victims. In case the victim refused, they would hold him on gun point. After that they would dump the victim in an isolated place and flee.



"The gang members would withdraw money using the ATM cards and also purchase goods by swiping the cards in order to spend more than the existing withdrawal limit," the officer added.



The accused Mukesh and his associate Tinkle and Girender, both residents of Trilokpuri, have been committing the crime using the same modus operandi. The other gang members are on the run and teams have been formed to arrest them.

