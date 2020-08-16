Arming people with unparalleled skills to stand a class apart: Dr. Himanshu Talwar

A philanthropist and man of multipotentialities, Dr. Himanshu Talwar, has achieved various heights throughout his career, and has been diligent to counsel budding achievers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and students. He has continuously relearnt and reskilled himself throughout his working life. Having acquired his Masters’ in Business Administration (MBA), he further enhanced his skills by studying Philosophy, Law and, attended Executive Management Programme (s) at Said Business School (SBS), University of Oxford, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. He holds a Doctorate in Management.

Along with various degrees on his collar, he has dedicated himself to work for social causes and has been given the ‘’The Man of Excellence ‘’ award for the year 2019. Recipient of 8 national level awards, Dr. Talwar has been working for international organizations and supporting Not-for-profits for more than a decade, and made significant contributions in the field of transforming people’s life as life coach, and skill development, legal & professional education.

He has been awarded the Indian Achievers' Award 2020 for Social Service and Seven National Level Awards for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and significant contribution towards Management, Legal and Vocational Education.

A man of sheer excellence, Dr. Talwar has been an ardent speaker, he spoke at two TEDx events in India & two TEDx International events in Morocco and Tunisia. He has addressed various National and International conferences & seminars. From time to time he has been boosting the morale of the people and guiding them towards a better future.

He regularly writes articles for magazines, research papers for national/ international journals, and has many case studies published in India and abroad to his credit. He is a keen enthusiast who follows the policy of ‘’Passion with Profession” and is adept at working with spirituality. Recently he published his book titled ‘’The Journey of Lost Soul’’.

A man with true Entrepreneurial assets and Business Acumen, a mentor with dignity, and a delightful personality, Dr. Talwar has dedicated his life to uplift people by way of providing them with right guidance, education and business consulting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever