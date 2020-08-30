Army called in to help flood-hit Madhya Pradesh district

The Army was called in to rescue people from flooded areas of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following heavy rains. Torrential rains lashed parts of Hoshangabad district, inundating several of its areas and causing the Narmada river to flow above danger mark there, the official said.

"While two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already posted in the district, two more will be deployed soon," Hoshangabad divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said. Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Saturday deputed seven IAS officers to oversee flood management in the affected districts of the state. Panchayati Raj Secretary DK Singh has been assigned to oversee the flood management in Cuttack district and Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma will be in charge of Kendrapada district, said an official. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that District Collectors have been asked to conduct an elaborate damage assessment of houses due to floods as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines.

"The government has asked all collectors to complete damage assessment of houses at the earliest as per SDRF guidelines/relief code and extend assistance to eligible cases as per norms at the earliest. This applies to all districts, which witnessed heavy rainfall and flood," said Jena. Heavy rains also battered several parts of Chhattisgarh over the last two days, creating a flood-like situation in some areas of at least four districts and causing rivers, including the Mahanadi, to flow above the danger mark, officials said. Nearly 12,000 houses in various districts of the state were partially or completely damaged due to the incessant rainfall and thousands of people were shifted to relief camps, they said.

