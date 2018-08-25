Army chief Bipin Rawat reviews situation in Kashmir

national

He was given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander at the Badami Bagh Cantonment on the security scenario in the Valley, including details of counter-infiltration and counter-militant operations

Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley with senior officers, official sources said. "Gen Rawat visited the Chinar Corps to review the overall security situation in the Valley," a Defence Ministry statement said.

He was given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander at the Badami Bagh Cantonment on the security scenario in the Valley, including details of counter-infiltration and counter-militant operations. "He was appreciative of the measures that contributed significantly towards improving the security situation," the statement said.

