Army Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood salutes the courage of Indian soldiers

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.

The celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers in their tweets.

Here's what they tweeted:

Sanjay Dutt: "Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay. As actors, we only get the opportunity to portray them on screen, but our real heroes are the ones who protect our borders selflessly & make the ultimate sacrifice for us. A big salute to them! Jai Hind."

Sidharth Malhotra: "A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I've realised that it's truly the most selfless profession. We can't thank them enough for everything they do for our country, Jai Hind! #ArmyDay."

Nimrat Kaur: "On #ArmyDay, saluting all the uniformed personnel who endlessly give us all a most precious gift - one that of tireless selflessness."

Randeep Hooda: "Here is to my classmates from @adgpi who serve with valour & especially to Lt Ravinder Chhikara, Kirti Chakra who laid down his life fighting for India. Ravi, wherever you are, know that your brothers from other mothers will not let the world forget your supreme sacrifice #ArmyDay."

Jackky Bhagnani: "Saluting the indomitable spirit and dedication of our Indian Army. My warm wishes to them for their sacrifice and selfless service towards our nation. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay"

