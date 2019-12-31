Army doctors help delivery baby on train, Twitter hails them as heroes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a heart-warming incident, the Indian Army’s official account posted about two doctors from the forces helped deliver a train. The doctors, Caption Lalitha and Captain Amardeep of the Indian Army 172 Military Hospital were seen with the baby delivered in a train compartment in the picture tweeted by the forces. The location of the incident is not known.

Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.

Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who lauded the efforts of the women doctors of who facilitated the premature delivery of the passenger.

Well done Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep! They have shown true professionalism and the humane face of the Indian Army. https://t.co/KG66Gr8sYf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 29, 2019

The post shared on December 28, in which that forces said that the mother and baby are ‘hale and hearty’ has been retweeted over 4,600 times with many hailing the women as ‘sheroes’ and how the army is ready to serve the country at all times.

Salute Armed Forces. They are trained for any eventuality emergencies. This is what Gen Bipin RAWAT articulated. As Indian 99% are proud of bravery of Indian Armed Forces. From Baby care to border protection. A new slogan. Jai Jawan. — R. RAJAGOPALAN (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) December 28, 2019

That's ethos of our armed forces

Army have 2 duty

1. Security of borders

2. Help every citizen at any point — Nikhil Sahay #SPF (@nikhilsahay2) December 28, 2019

Bravo Captains. You are perfect blend and example of strength and kindness.



Our Army always comes as savior at all times and situations. Respectful bow



Jai Hind ð®ð³ — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 28, 2019

More power to the Captains. Solved two problems for very fortunate parents of the baby.. They have the baby, AND two excellent options for it's name! ð — Raghu Raman (@captraman) December 28, 2019

Indian Army: We start guarding you right from your mother's womb...



Jai Hind ððð#NationFirst#WeCare — Iridium Cobra (@CobraIridium) December 28, 2019

The difficulties of delivery, outside an OT are understandable! Septic being the biggest danger... the two young Captains of the IA, overcame all that and accomplished their mission! Bravo Girls ! #JaiHind — Capt. sandeep saini (@capt_saini) December 28, 2019

The post has been liked 23,400 times.

