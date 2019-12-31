Search

Army doctors help delivery baby on train, Twitter hails them as heroes

Published: Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The doctors, Caption Lalitha and Captain Amardeep of the Indian Army 172 Military Hospital were seen with the baby delivered in a train compartment in the picture tweeted by the forces

The picture tweeted by the Indian Army
The picture tweeted by the Indian Army

In a heart-warming incident, the Indian Army’s official account posted about two doctors from the forces helped deliver a train. The doctors, Caption Lalitha and Captain Amardeep of the Indian Army 172 Military Hospital were seen with the baby delivered in a train compartment in the picture tweeted by the forces. The location of the incident is not known.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who lauded the efforts of the women doctors of  who facilitated the premature delivery of the passenger.

The post shared on December 28, in which that forces said that the mother and baby are ‘hale and hearty’ has been retweeted over 4,600 times with many hailing the women as ‘sheroes’ and how the army is ready to serve the country at all times.

The post has been liked 23,400 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK