Army doctors help delivery baby on train, Twitter hails them as heroes
The doctors, Caption Lalitha and Captain Amardeep of the Indian Army 172 Military Hospital were seen with the baby delivered in a train compartment in the picture tweeted by the forces
In a heart-warming incident, the Indian Army’s official account posted about two doctors from the forces helped deliver a train. The doctors, Caption Lalitha and Captain Amardeep of the Indian Army 172 Military Hospital were seen with the baby delivered in a train compartment in the picture tweeted by the forces. The location of the incident is not known.
Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019
Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who lauded the efforts of the women doctors of who facilitated the premature delivery of the passenger.
Well done Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep! They have shown true professionalism and the humane face of the Indian Army. https://t.co/KG66Gr8sYf— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 29, 2019
The post shared on December 28, in which that forces said that the mother and baby are ‘hale and hearty’ has been retweeted over 4,600 times with many hailing the women as ‘sheroes’ and how the army is ready to serve the country at all times.
Salute Armed Forces. They are trained for any eventuality emergencies. This is what Gen Bipin RAWAT articulated. As Indian 99% are proud of bravery of Indian Armed Forces. From Baby care to border protection. A new slogan. Jai Jawan.— R. RAJAGOPALAN (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) December 28, 2019
That's ethos of our armed forces— Nikhil Sahay #SPF (@nikhilsahay2) December 28, 2019
Army have 2 duty
1. Security of borders
2. Help every citizen at any point
Bravo Captains. You are perfect blend and example of strength and kindness.— sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 28, 2019
Our Army always comes as savior at all times and situations. Respectful bow
Jai Hind ð®ð³
More power to the Captains. Solved two problems for very fortunate parents of the baby.. They have the baby, AND two excellent options for it's name! ð— Raghu Raman (@captraman) December 28, 2019
Indian Army: We start guarding you right from your mother's womb...— Iridium Cobra (@CobraIridium) December 28, 2019
Jai Hind ððð#NationFirst#WeCare
The difficulties of delivery, outside an OT are understandable! Septic being the biggest danger... the two young Captains of the IA, overcame all that and accomplished their mission! Bravo Girls ! #JaiHind— Capt. sandeep saini (@capt_saini) December 28, 2019
The post has been liked 23,400 times.
