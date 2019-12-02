MENU
Army jawan commits suicide after killing wife, sister-in-law

Published: Dec 02, 2019, 10:07 IST | PTI |

Their bodies were recovered from a car, said Manoj Pandey, DSP, Paliganj

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife and sister-in-law before shooting himself dead in Patna on Sunday, police said.

Their bodies were recovered from a car, said Manoj Pandey, DSP, Paliganj.

"The jawan was posted in Gujarat. We are investigating the matter," Pandey said.

More details are currently awaited.

