Army jawan gets life term in murder case

Representational Pic

A court here has sentenced an Army jawan to life imprisonment for killing a shopkeeper over some financial dispute in 2010, a prosecution lawyer said today.

Additional district sessions judge Poonam Rajput convicted Army jawan Yogesh Kumar last evening after he surrendered.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Two persons - Akhilesh and Kamal - were also sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case on January 30, while a non-bailable warrant was issued against Yogesh who had not appeared in the court.

Yogesh last evening surrendered in the court after which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. According to prosecution lawyer Ritu Choudhary, shopkeeper Tejpal was shot dead by the three men at Sisauli village here on November 5, 2010.

