Army Jawan killed after being run over by a train

Jul 19, 2018, 14:09 IST | PTI

The accident occurred when he was boarding a train to Delhi, the police said. The body was handed over to the officials of the Maratha regiment here after post-mortem, the police said, adding a case was lodged in this connection

Representational Picture

An Army personnel was killed after being run over by a train here this morning, police said. Pramod Yadukalan (34), a resident of Kerala, was posted at 26 Maratha in New Delhi. He was on an official visit here.

The accident occurred when he was boarding a train to Delhi, the police said. The body was handed over to the officials of the Maratha regiment here after post-mortem, the police said, adding a case was lodged in this connection.

