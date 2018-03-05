Army jawan killed in encounter with NSCN(I-M)

One riflemen of 13 Sikh Regiment was killed in an encounter with the NSCN-IM today at Khoupum area in Manipur's Noney district





One riflemen of 13 Sikh Regiment was killed in an encounter with the NSCN-IM today at Khoupum area in Manipur's Noney district, police said.

The incident took place this morning and additional security forces including the Army, Manipur police and Assam Rifles have rushed to Khoupum. A search operation was launched to nab the militants, the police added. NSCN(I-M) had signed the `Framework Agreement¿ on the longstanding Naga problem on August 3, 2015 with the Centre.

It had signed a ceasefire with the Centre in 1997 which was extended indefinitely in 2007.

