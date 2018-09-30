Army Major allegedly rapes domestic help, her husband commits suicide

crime

During the investigation, police learnt that the victim's husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside

Representational Image

An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on a day in July. On the same day, her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said Sunday.

They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman. In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police learnt that the woman's husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.

The woman was working at the Major's house even after the rape incident, he added. A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.

In another incident, two women were allegedly raped in separate incidents, police said on Friday. A married woman has registered a complaint against four men alleging they tried to rape her in Hansasar village in the district.

A case was registered against the four men, Station House Officer at Panchu Police Station Vedpal Sheoran said, adding a medical examination of the woman was done and statements were recorded.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates