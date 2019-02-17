Army major killed while defusing IED in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Major Chirtesh Bisht (31) was to go on leave from Sunday to his hometown in Dehradhun, where he would have got married on March 7. He had got engaged just six months ago

Major Bisht with his parents

On Saturday afternoon, an Indian Army Major was killed while he was in the process of defusing a Improvised Explosive Device (IED) placed close to the Line of Control at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in J&K. A soldier, who was injured in the blast, has been admitted in a hospital

in Udhampur.

According to a close family friend, who received a call from Major Bisht two days ago, said, "He invited us and was keen that we attend the wedding. He was also keen to inquire about married couple accommodation availability in Pune, as he was to take up ECC course there and wanted to come with his wife on March 13."

