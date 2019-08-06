Army man MS Dhoni wins hearts with singing skills

cricket

MS Dhoni will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops.

MS Dhoni sports a camouflaged cap during the 2019 World Cup

World Cup-winning former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni is busy performing his military duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Now after he was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes, another video is making rounds on social media where the cricketer is seen humming the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song "main pal do pal ka shayar hun" from the movie "Kabhi Kabhie".

Dhoni started serving his regiment from July 30. "Lt. Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit," one of the officials had said last Tuesday.

He will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15 and has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and was therefore not included in the squad for the ongoing West Indies tour. Virat Kohli and boys have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with the last game set to be played on Tuesday.

Earlier, before going to join the Army, MS Dhoni was seen playing football with some of his celebrity friends in Juhu, Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Bunty Walai had joined MS Dhoni for the game.

The celebrity football team also consists of Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Dino Morea and other actors who regularly practise and play in various football tournaments around the city.

