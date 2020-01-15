Army man's 18-year-old son shoots himself dead while making TikTok video

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A Class 12 student accidentally shot himself with his parent's revolver, while he was trying to shoot a Tiktok video in Hafiz Ganj area of Bareilly on Monday.

The incident happened in Mudia Bhaikampur village of Nawabganj in the district, Nawabgant circle officer Yogendra Kumar said, according to a Times of India report.

Kumar said 18-year-old Keshav, son of Army man Virendra Kumar had been pressurising his mother Gayatri to give him the revolver to shoot the TikTok video.

The report added that Keshav was preparing for the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) and often made videos on TikTok. He had even shared photos with a revolver on social media.

His father who is posted in Roorkee was to retire this month-end and he refused to hand over his son's body for post-mortem.

Suresh Pal Singh, Hafizganj station house officer, was quoted in the report as saying, "The family told us that Keshav took the licenced revolver from his mother for making a TikTok video and went inside his room. Sometime later, the mother heard the noise of a gunshot and rushed towards Keshav's room."

He said the mother found her son writhin in pain with blood and he was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. He said the family refused to send the body for autopsy and gave in writing that they do not require the police.

"There was no suicide note with the body and the family members told us that their son shot himself accidentally while recording a video. The body has been cremated by the family without autopsy," Singh said.

SSP Shailesh Pandey was quoted in the report as saying, "I have asked the SHO to seize the revolver and take further steps for the cancellation of firearm's license for showing negligence in keeping the weapon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates