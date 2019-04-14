Army officer dies after falling into gorge in J-K's Kupwara

national

An Army officer died after falling into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

Major Vikas Singh slipped into a gorge and suffered critical injuries during a patrol along the LoC in Machhil sector on Saturday, an Army official said.

However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Sunday, the official said.

