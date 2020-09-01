Army Officer Dies In Ladakh During Loading Of Infantry Combat Vehicle: Report

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An Indian Army officer died in Ladakh on Sunday in an accident that took place during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle, Army sources said. Capt Dikshant Thapa died on the spot, they said.

The sources said while the infantry combat vehicle was being loaded, a civil truck rammed into the trailer due to which it toppled.

The infantry combat vehicle toppled from the trailer on Thapa and he succumbed to his injuries, they said. The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, the sources said.

