Army Public School in Telangana observes 75th anniversary of Hiroshima Day

Army Public School in Golconda on Tuesday observed 74th anniversary of Hiroshima Day to remind students about the dangers of nuclear weapons and to learn from the horrific past. "A special peace assembly was organized by the students to commemorate the event. Students presented the poetic narration of the entire sequence of Hiroshima/Nagasaki nuclear attack and the unimaginable wrath faced by the innocent population. Graphically depicting the horror of the atom bomb, the school students reiterated for peace and a nuclear-free world," read a press release by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

The students also communicated the message with the use of various banners, slogans and placards which said, No War, Ban Nuclear Weapons and Human Race cannot co-exist with Nuclear Weapons for lasting world peace, brotherhood and a message of hope for better future. The students also organised a quiz competition on the same.

"The act culminated with students paying their respects to the victims, saluting the spirit of survivors and pledged to work for a nuclear-free safe world," read the release. The Hiroshima attack which happened on August 6, 1945, on Japan's Hiroshima took the lives of almost 1,40,000 people.

