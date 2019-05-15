Army Scout Masters Competition to be held from July-August 2019
An International Army Scout Masters Competition as a part of the International Army Games will be organised under the aegis of Konark Corps at Jaisalmer from July 24, 2019, to August 17, 2019.
The event will witness the participation of the Mechanised Infantry Scout Teams of eight countries including Russia who is the founding member of this format of the International Army Games.
The Russian Delegation, Senior Military and Diplomatic dignitaries from participating countries visited Jaisalmer Military Station on 14 and 15 May 2019.
The delegates were shown and briefed on the special training facilities created at Jaisalmer and Pokhran. The visiting team of officials were impressed with the overall arrangements and complimented the Indian Organisers for creating the excellent infrastructure for the competition.
The head of the Russian delegation Lieutenant General Budyshkin Albert Alienvich expressed confidence that India will provide the right opportunity for all teams to excel and bring long term tangible benefits to International Military Cooperation.
The International Army Scout Masters Competition will be conducted in five stages, which will test the overall skills of Mechanised Infantry Scouts in simulated battlefield scenarios. The combat skills will be adjudicated by a panel of international judges and referees.
The competition will showcase combat training and promote camaraderie amongst the contestants, facilitate the sharing of best practices as well as develop military and technical cooperation between participating nations. India will be conducting the Army Scout Masters Competition for the first time as part of the International Army Games. It is also for the first time that an Indian team will participate in this competition.
