Army soldiers carry pregnant woman to hospital, earn praises from PM Narendra Modi among Twitterati

On the occasion of the Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted a video on Twitter praising the armed forces. The video posted by the Chinar Corps’ official Twitter account, showed soldiers of the regiment carrying a pregnant woman to a hospital amidst heavy snowfall.

The prime minister tweeted praising the 'valour' and 'professionalism' of the armed forces and their 'humanitarian spirit'. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! He also added that he is praying for the health of Shamima (the mother) and her child.

The Chinar Corps had tweeted with giving its details in the caption, saying that Shamima had to be admitted in an emergency and the soldiers walked for four hours to reach the hospital. They also said that the mother and the child are doing fine.

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

The tweet from Modi prompted many other users in praising the forces for their tireless efforts in keeping the country safe. Some users said that the video was a fitting tribute to the armed forces.

We extend our gratitude towards our brave #Soldiers & their families who safeguard the sovereignty of the country & keep ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ safe & secure with incessant vigil.On the 72nd ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ we salute the indomitable courage & valour of the heroes of #IndianArmy. #ArmyDay2020 — âÂ³âÂ´ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¶ ðÂÂ¦âÂ´ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ) (@mm_0774) January 15, 2020

“ You have never lived until

You have almost died,

And for those who choose to fight,

Life has a special flavor,

The protected will never know!!! “ - Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday pic.twitter.com/WZFgGF6M0u — Kalyansingh à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯ à¤Âà¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¯à¥Âà¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥Âà¤¯ (@Kalyans13859545) January 15, 2020

Indeed Sir, On #à¤¥à¤²_à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸, we salute our courageous soldiers. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer. Our forces are courageous and always prepared to give a befitting answer to those who disturb tranquility in the nation.



Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ — NishantSðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@nishants79) January 15, 2020

This is the reason that despite being one of the most powerful armies in the world, the Indian Army is viewed with the most respect. The Indian Army is always ready to protect its borders and help the citizens of the country even in odd circumstances. We are proud of @adgpi ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — DINESH CHAWLA (@dinesh_chawla) January 15, 2020

The ethos of the Army is ingrained in all soldiers with an unwavering will to succeed, accepting their grave responsibility and an unbridled ability to give their lives for others with motto of "One for all and all for one"! Proud of our brave army — Dr. Swapneil B. Mantri (@drsbmantribjp) January 15, 2020

"Gerana mat dheere dheere chalna" ðÂÂÂ

Truly speechless. Deep respect & admiration to the kind bravehearts ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³



Blessed are mother & child#ArmyDay #à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ — Jayvardhan (@mejayvardhan) January 15, 2020

What do you think of the video?

