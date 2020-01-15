Search

Army soldiers carry pregnant woman to hospital, earn praises from PM Narendra Modi among Twitterati

Updated: Jan 15, 2020, 16:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The prime minister tweeted praising the valour and professionalism of the armed forces and their humanitarian spirit

A screengrab from the video posted Twitter by the Chinar Corps
A screengrab from the video posted Twitter by the Chinar Corps

On the occasion of the Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted a video on Twitter praising the armed forces. The video posted by the Chinar Corps’ official Twitter account, showed soldiers of the regiment carrying a pregnant woman to a hospital amidst heavy snowfall.

 The prime minister tweeted praising the 'valour' and 'professionalism' of the armed forces and their 'humanitarian spirit'. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! He also added that he is praying for the health of Shamima (the mother) and her child.

The Chinar Corps had tweeted with giving its details in the caption, saying that Shamima had to be admitted in an emergency and the soldiers walked for four hours to reach the hospital. They also said that the mother and the child are doing fine.

 

The tweet from Modi prompted many other users in praising the forces for their tireless efforts in keeping the country safe. Some users said that the video was a fitting tribute to the armed forces.

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK