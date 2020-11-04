Arnab Goswami's arrest attack on free press: Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday called the arrest of Republic TV Chief Editor Arnab Goswami as an "attack on free press".

"The high handed action against Arnab Goswami is an attack on free press and I strongly condemn the same. This is an abuse of power by the Maharashtra Government which is politically motivated. #IndiaWithArnab," Sawant tweeted.

Goswami was arrested from his Worli home on Wednesday morning in connection with an abetment to suicide case booked at the Raigad police station in Maharashtra in 2018. The case had been closed earlier and has now been reopened.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever