Arnab Goswami case: Raigad cops mull going to higher court for custodial interrogation

During Wednesday's late-night hearing, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of the Alibaug district court raised several questions on the arrest of TV news anchor Arnab Goswami which she called illegal, and the reopening of the two-year-old abetment of suicide case "without sufficient evidence". But, even the CJM's observations did not help the Republic TV owner's appeal for interim relief at the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The CJM also said that the police failed to provide sufficient evidence to seek custodial interrogation of Goswami. On the reopening of the 2018 abetment of suicide case, she said that no permission was taken from the court to reinvestigate the case, which the Raigad police had closed in the form of A summary in 2019.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, 53, and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

'No need to seek court nod'

The Raigad police's Crime Branch (CB) on Thursday said it is seeking legal opinion for filing a revision before a higher court.

"The case was reopened under Section 173(8) of the CrPC and the court was intimated about the same. There is no provision of seeking court's permission to reinvestigate the case. We are seeking legal opinion and will approach the higher court for custodial interrogation of all the accused," an officer privy to the probe told mid-day.



Arnab Goswami inside a police van on the way to an Alibaug court on Wednesday. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

Advocate Abad Ponda appearing for Goswami via video conferencing told the court that the arrest was illegal and there was no sufficient grounds to arrest him.

The CJM said in her order said, "The connection between the deceased and the accused should have been determined before seeking police custody. If the prosecution's theory is true and if it is considered that the accused had to pay money to the deceased, then there is no reason to believe why Anvay's mother committed suicide. The chains to connect accused with the incident has not been established."

14-day judicial custody

"The prosecution failed to provide answers as to why the previous investigation was incomplete and what errors they have found in it." The CJM sent Goswami to 14-day judicial custody instead. Arnab is now lodged at a school in Alibaug which has been turned into a temporary jail for completion of quarantine period.

HC hearings in matter today

Goswami on Thursday filed a habeas corpus petition before the Bombay High Court, seeking interim relief.

However, the HC refused to grant immediate relief and observed that an interim order can't be passed without hearing all the parties. Adnya Naik, daughter of the deceased, also filed a petition before the HC seeking reinvestigation of the A summary the Alibaug police had filed in the case. The HC posted both the matters for hearing on Friday, November 6.

