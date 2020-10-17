Arnab Goswami gets new date for appearance before Mumbai police

Following a request by his lawyer, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was exempted from appearing before Mumbai Police on Friday, an official said. Goswami has been now asked to remain present before the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Worli Division, on October 24, he said.

Earlier, the police had asked him to appear before the executive magistrate on Friday afternoon. He had been served a notice asking why he should not be asked to execute a bond for good behaviour in view of his alleged communal comments on news shows about the Palghar lynching and Bandra migrants gathering incidents in April.

But his lawyer on Friday requested exemption, so a new date was given, the official said.

