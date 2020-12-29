Arnab Goswami and BARC CEO have been friends since 2004: Mumbai Crime Branch

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in 2017 allegedly paid thousands of dollars and lakhs of rupees to former BARC chief executive officer Partho Dasgupta to boost his channel's TRP, the Mumbai Crime Branch has stated in its remand application. Based on these submissions, the Killa court on Monday extended Dasgupta's police custody till December 30.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, in its remand application, mentioned that during the investigation they were able to establish that Goswami, with the help of other accused, manipulated the Television Rating Points (TRP) of his Hindi and English news channels.

It also claimed that Goswami met Dasgupta on at least six occasions, and paid him cash. "We have a handwritten statement of Partho Dasgupta where he has clearly mentioned about manipulating TRP in connivance with Arnab Goswami. He also confessed to getting kickbacks from Goswami," said Sachin Vaze, the assistant police inspector (API).



Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of BARC, is being taken to the Crime Branch in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Paid for foreign trips

Officers said that Dasgupta, in his statement, mentioned that Goswami once met him at St Regis, Lower Parel, in 2017 and gave him $6,000 for his Sweden and Denmark trips. They met again later that year at ITC hotel in Lower Parel where the news anchor gave the then BARC CEO '20 lakh in cash. Goswami again gave him some cash and vouchers for foreign trips during a meeting at ITC hotel, Mumbai airport, in 2018.

The investigation also revealed that the duo have been friends since 2004, even before Goswami launched his channel, officers said. "Dasgupta, in his statement, has clearly mentioned how Arnab used to discuss with him about launching a news channel. And since he became the BARC CEO, Goswami started discussing TRP manipulation because he [Dasgupta] knew how the TRP rating system works," Vaze said.

Vaze added, "Whatever he [Dasgupta] has said in his statement is all backed by WhatsApp chats [with Goswami] that we found on Dasgupta's cell phone."

Many at BARC knew

The investigation also revealed that there were people at BARC who supported Dasgupta while some opposed him. "Those who supported were rewarded with incentives, and those who opposed were treated badly," Vaze said.

According to the remand application, police have also seized certain valuables from Dasgupta's residence, including one Tag Heuer wristwatch worth Rs 1 lakh, 62 silver earrings, 700 grams imitation stone, 59 silver-colour bangles, 12 silver-colour necklaces and six silver rings. Dasgupta was arrested on Thursday last week.

$6,000

Amount Arnab allegedly paid Dasgupta for two trips

